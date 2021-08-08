M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 (NYSE:MDC)

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the construction company on Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 10th.

M.D.C. has raised its dividend payment by 39.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. M.D.C. has a dividend payout ratio of 19.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect M.D.C. to earn $9.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.3%.

MDC opened at $51.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 7.56, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. M.D.C. has a 52 week low of $37.74 and a 52 week high of $63.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.84.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.13. M.D.C. had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 23.64%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that M.D.C. will post 8.45 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on MDC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of M.D.C. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of M.D.C. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.50.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

