Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNEGY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNEGY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LNEGY. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

LNEGY remained flat at $$29.75 during trading on Friday. 5 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,164. Lundin Energy AB has a 52 week low of $17.00 and a 52 week high of $41.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.05.

Lundin Energy AB (publ), an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties primarily in Norway. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable net reserves of 671 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMboe); and proved plus probable plus possible net reserves of 826 MMboe.

