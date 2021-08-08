Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNDNF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Societe Generale

Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNDNF)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by investment analysts at Societe Generale in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on LNDNF. Royal Bank of Canada cut Lundin Energy AB (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lundin Energy AB (publ) has an average rating of “Hold”.

LNDNF opened at $30.95 on Friday. Lundin Energy AB has a 52 week low of $18.72 and a 52 week high of $36.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.95.

Lundin Energy AB is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. It explores, develops and produces oil and gas, and develops other energy resources. The company was founded in May 2001 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

