Luna Innovations (LUNA) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 9th. Analysts expect Luna Innovations to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). Luna Innovations had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $26.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.41 million. On average, analysts expect Luna Innovations to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Luna Innovations alerts:

LUNA stock opened at $12.59 on Friday. Luna Innovations has a 52 week low of $5.73 and a 52 week high of $13.05. The company has a market cap of $395.57 million, a P/E ratio of 96.85 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Luna Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

About Luna Innovations

Luna Innovations Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets fiber optic test, measurement, and control products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Lightwave and Luna Labs. The Lightwave segment offers test and measurement products, which include optical vector analyzer, optical backscatter reflectometers, and the Phoenix family of tunable lasers; and Hyperion sensing solution that enable full-spectrum data acquisition and flexible peak detect algorithms of fiber-bragg grating (FBG), long period FBGs and fabry-perot sensors with low-latency access to data for closed loop feedback applications.

Featured Article: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for Luna Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luna Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.