Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lumos Pharma had a negative return on equity of 12.71% and a negative net margin of 3,370.83%.

Shares of NASDAQ:LUMO traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $7.39. 62,594 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,860. Lumos Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $7.33 and a fifty-two week high of $36.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.74. The stock has a market cap of $61.67 million, a PE ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 1.68.

Get Lumos Pharma alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LUMO. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Lumos Pharma in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Lumos Pharma from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Roth Capital decreased their price target on Lumos Pharma from $51.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lumos Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.17.

Lumos Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for rare diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate LUM-201 is an oral growth hormone stimulating small molecule, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric growth hormone deficiency.

Featured Article: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Lumos Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumos Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.