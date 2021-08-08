Lument Finance Trust (LFT) to Release Earnings on Monday

Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 9th. Analysts expect Lument Finance Trust to post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Lument Finance Trust had a net margin of 30.46% and a return on equity of 9.11%. On average, analysts expect Lument Finance Trust to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:LFT opened at $4.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.08. Lument Finance Trust has a 12-month low of $2.26 and a 12-month high of $4.48. The firm has a market cap of $101.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 10.60 and a current ratio of 10.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.85%. Lument Finance Trust’s payout ratio is presently 92.31%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lument Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. TheStreet upgraded Lument Finance Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Lument Finance Trust in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.50 target price for the company.

Lument Finance Trust Company Profile

Lument Finance Trust, Inc, a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of commercial real estate debt investments in the United States. It primarily invests in transitional floating rate commercial mortgage loans on middle market multi-family assets; and other commercial real estate, including mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities, fixed rate loans, construction loans, and other commercial real estate debt instruments.

