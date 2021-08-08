Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.18 Per Share

Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) declared a quarterly dividend on Saturday, July 31st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the building manufacturing company on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This is a positive change from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

Louisiana-Pacific has a payout ratio of 5.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Louisiana-Pacific to earn $5.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.0%.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

NYSE LPX opened at $56.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.84. Louisiana-Pacific has a 1 year low of $27.01 and a 1 year high of $76.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 2.55.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The building manufacturing company reported $4.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.49. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 31.30% and a return on equity of 91.77%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 141.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific will post 12.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.78.

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, CFO Alan Haughie acquired 12,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.94 per share, for a total transaction of $697,571.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 44,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,474,114.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 8,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.34, for a total transaction of $548,080.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,372,320.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

Read More: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.