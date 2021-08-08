Lotto (LOTTO) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $891,064.00

Lotto (CURRENCY:LOTTO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. Over the last seven days, Lotto has traded 19.1% higher against the dollar. One Lotto coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0177 or 0.00000040 BTC on exchanges. Lotto has a total market cap of $35.34 million and $891,064.00 worth of Lotto was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Lotto Coin Profile

LOTTO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Lotto’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Lotto is https://reddit.com/r/LottoFinance . Lotto’s official Twitter account is @LottoFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “LottoCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. The LottoCoin uses random block rewards and will feature daily and hourly lotto rewards. The official LottoCoin ticker is “LOT” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “LOTTO” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Lotto Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lotto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lotto should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lotto using one of the exchanges listed above.

