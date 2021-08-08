Loki 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1,392.00 (LOKI)

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded up 15.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. One Loki coin can now be purchased for about $0.56 or 0.00001493 BTC on exchanges. Loki has a market cap of $29.72 million and $1,392.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Loki has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,875.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,994.07 or 0.06823933 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $561.98 or 0.01280841 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $149.28 or 0.00340243 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57.20 or 0.00130373 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $261.73 or 0.00596533 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006808 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $146.50 or 0.00333887 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.48 or 0.00281432 BTC.

Loki Profile

Loki (LOKI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 52,696,782 coins. Loki’s official message board is loki.network/blog . The official website for Loki is loki.network . Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project . The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Buying and Selling Loki

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loki should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Loki using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

