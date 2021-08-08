LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Shares Acquired by Avalon Investment & Advisory

Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its holdings in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 169,236 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,988 shares during the quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in LKQ were worth $8,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 4.8% during the second quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 44,034 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 0.8% during the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 39,118 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ during the second quarter worth about $23,767,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in LKQ by 9.3% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 122,056 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,008,000 after acquiring an additional 10,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in LKQ by 17.7% in the second quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 91,961 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,526,000 after acquiring an additional 13,827 shares in the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LKQ alerts:

Shares of LKQ stock opened at $50.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.65. LKQ Co. has a 52 week low of $26.73 and a 52 week high of $52.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.89.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.38. LKQ had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 18.67%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

LKQ declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, July 29th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the auto parts company to purchase up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

LKQ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist raised their target price on shares of LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of LKQ from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James raised shares of LKQ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of LKQ from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. LKQ has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.33.

In other news, Director Robert M. Hanser sold 1,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.62, for a total transaction of $67,387.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,537 shares in the company, valued at $901,268.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About LKQ

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

Further Reading: Support Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LKQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ).

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.