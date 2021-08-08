LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) gapped up prior to trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $38.83, but opened at $43.98. LiveRamp shares last traded at $45.72, with a volume of 4,664 shares changing hands.

The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 20.38% and a negative return on equity of 7.92%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on RAMP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LiveRamp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $93.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $100.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of LiveRamp in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of LiveRamp from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in LiveRamp during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of LiveRamp in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 900.0% in the first quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 970.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in LiveRamp in the first quarter worth $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.90 and a beta of 1.13.

LiveRamp Company Profile (NYSE:RAMP)

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc operates as a global technology company. It is engaged in providing identity platform leveraged by brands and partners to deliver innovative products and exceptional experiences. The firm’s identifyLink connects people, data and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing revolution and allowing consumers to safely connect with brands and products.

