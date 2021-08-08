LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LivaNova PLC is a medical technology company which focuses on providing treatment for cardiovascular diseases and neuromodulation. The Company’s operating units consists of Cardiac Rhythm Management, Cardiac Surgery and Neuromodulation. LivaNova PLC, formerly known as Cyberonics, Inc., is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Get LivaNova alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on LIVN. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of LivaNova from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $93.75.

Shares of NASDAQ LIVN opened at $84.32 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.65. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of -10.82 and a beta of 0.90. LivaNova has a twelve month low of $41.07 and a twelve month high of $90.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.19. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 37.15% and a positive return on equity of 8.44%. As a group, analysts forecast that LivaNova will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other LivaNova news, SVP Marco Dolci sold 8,278 shares of LivaNova stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.91, for a total value of $686,328.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.39, for a total transaction of $86,390.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,630 shares in the company, valued at $2,818,905.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. London Co. of Virginia increased its stake in shares of LivaNova by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 277,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,453,000 after purchasing an additional 10,091 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in LivaNova by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,022,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,593,000 after purchasing an additional 65,990 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in LivaNova by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in LivaNova by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 5,094 shares during the period. Finally, Perpetual Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of LivaNova by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd now owns 88,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.09% of the company’s stock.

LivaNova Company Profile

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation segments. The Cardiovascular segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, heart valves, and circulatory support products.

Read More: Different Options Trading Strategies



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LivaNova (LIVN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LivaNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivaNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.