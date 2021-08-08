Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.200-$0.280 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.240. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Liquidity Services stock opened at $22.19 on Friday. Liquidity Services has a 52 week low of $6.05 and a 52 week high of $30.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $779.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.31 and a beta of 1.07.

Get Liquidity Services alerts:

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.12. Liquidity Services had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 6.98%. Research analysts predict that Liquidity Services will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LQDT shares. TheStreet upgraded Liquidity Services from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Liquidity Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

In related news, CEO William P. Angrick III sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total value of $2,522,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jorge Celaya sold 68,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total transaction of $1,699,316.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 125,810 shares in the company, valued at $3,104,990.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 342,961 shares of company stock worth $8,801,334. 29.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Liquidity Services

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplace that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an automated environment. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; govdeals.com provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets, as well as offers asset sales and marketing services; and AllSurplus.com, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of legacy marketplaces in a single destination, as well as also serves as heavy equipment vertical.

Recommended Story: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Liquidity Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidity Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.