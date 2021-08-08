Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) PT Raised to C$140.00 at BTIG Research

Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at BTIG Research from C$115.00 to C$140.00 in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. BTIG Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.64% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on LSPD. Raymond James lifted their price target on Lightspeed POS from C$105.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. ATB Capital upped their target price on Lightspeed POS from C$150.00 to C$200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Securities raised their target price on Lightspeed POS from C$130.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS to C$142.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Cormark dropped their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$96.00 to C$94.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$123.25.

Lightspeed POS stock opened at C$122.12 on Friday. Lightspeed POS has a 12-month low of C$37.51 and a 12-month high of C$122.66. The company has a market capitalization of C$16.33 billion and a PE ratio of -103.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$100.96. The company has a quick ratio of 7.32, a current ratio of 7.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

