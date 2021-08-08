Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.280-$1.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.290. The company issued revenue guidance of $870 million-$890 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $850.39 million.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LCUT. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Lifetime Brands from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lifetime Brands from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

Shares of LCUT stock opened at $18.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $400.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.26. Lifetime Brands has a 1-year low of $7.86 and a 1-year high of $18.29.

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.34. Lifetime Brands had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 13.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lifetime Brands will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.043 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Lifetime Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.89%.

In related news, CFO Laurence Winoker sold 2,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total value of $35,654.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 86,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,444,282.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig Phillips sold 8,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.45, for a total transaction of $124,001.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 652,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,073,863.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,093 shares of company stock worth $281,592 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 41.80% of the company’s stock.

About Lifetime Brands

Lifetime Brands, Inc designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the United States and internationally. The company provides kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, kitchen scales, thermometers, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantryware, spice racks, and bakeware; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware.

