Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) Issues Earnings Results

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.34, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lifetime Brands had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 13.21%. Lifetime Brands updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.280-$1.400 EPS.

Shares of LCUT traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.23. The stock had a trading volume of 89,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,089. Lifetime Brands has a 12 month low of $7.86 and a 12 month high of $18.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $400.70 million, a P/E ratio of 14.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $0.043 dividend. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. Lifetime Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.89%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LCUT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lifetime Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Lifetime Brands from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

In other Lifetime Brands news, Director Craig Phillips sold 2,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $37,825.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 641,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,624,652.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Laurence Winoker sold 2,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total value of $35,654.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 86,484 shares in the company, valued at $1,444,282.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,093 shares of company stock worth $281,592. 41.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Lifetime Brands

Lifetime Brands, Inc designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the United States and internationally. The company provides kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, kitchen scales, thermometers, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantryware, spice racks, and bakeware; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware.

