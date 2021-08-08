Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $81.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.78 million. Lexington Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 60.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. Lexington Realty Trust updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.740-$0.770 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $0.74 to $0.76 EPS.

Shares of NYSE LXP traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.26. The company had a trading volume of 2,084,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,045,204. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. Lexington Realty Trust has a one year low of $9.82 and a one year high of $13.39. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.59.

Get Lexington Realty Trust alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.1075 dividend. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Lexington Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 56.58%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Lexington Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.

About Lexington Realty Trust

Lexington Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Lexington Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexington Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.