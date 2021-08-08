Lesa Sroufe & Co Has $7.62 Million Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Lesa Sroufe & Co lowered its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,129 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 159 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 7.6% of Lesa Sroufe & Co’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Lesa Sroufe & Co’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $7,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 140,861 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,330,000 after buying an additional 13,911 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,844,000. Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 3,844,964 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $906,528,000 after buying an additional 38,723 shares during the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 405,372 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $95,575,000 after buying an additional 58,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 23,989,868 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,656,091,000 after purchasing an additional 595,997 shares during the period. 69.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MSFT shares. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $340.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $317.26.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $289.46 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $196.25 and a 52-week high of $290.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $271.49.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The company had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.11%.

In other Microsoft news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total value of $2,002,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 694,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,833,537.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 87,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,048,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

