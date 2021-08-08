Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) Shares Bought by Avalon Investment & Advisory

Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 325,785 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,794 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory owned about 0.24% of Leggett & Platt worth $16,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Leggett & Platt by 0.5% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 38,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The raised its position in Leggett & Platt by 1.7% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 11,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Leggett & Platt by 4.6% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Leggett & Platt by 0.6% during the first quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC raised its position in Leggett & Platt by 0.4% during the first quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 64,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,965,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Leggett & Platt alerts:

Shares of NYSE LEG opened at $48.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $38.02 and a 52 week high of $59.16.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.12. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 27.49%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

In related news, Director Judy C. Odom sold 15,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.65, for a total value of $859,777.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,867,339.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph W. Mcclanathan sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.61, for a total transaction of $83,415.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,503,750.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,677 shares of company stock valued at $1,225,542 in the last three months. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to shape wires into innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Leggett & Platt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leggett & Platt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.