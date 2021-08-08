LegalZoom.com, Inc.’s Quiet Period Set To Expire Tomorrow (NASDAQ:LZ)

LegalZoom.com’s (NASDAQ:LZ) quiet period is set to expire on Monday, August 9th. LegalZoom.com had issued 19,121,000 shares in its initial public offering on June 30th. The total size of the offering was $535,388,000 based on an initial share price of $28.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LZ. Barclays began coverage on LegalZoom.com in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities initiated coverage on LegalZoom.com in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on shares of LegalZoom.com in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on LegalZoom.com in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of LegalZoom.com in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

Shares of NASDAQ LZ opened at $39.00 on Friday. LegalZoom.com has a 12 month low of $34.51 and a 12 month high of $40.94.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Rock Advisors LLC bought a new position in LegalZoom.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com in the second quarter worth approximately $155,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in LegalZoom.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $379,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com in the second quarter worth about $984,000.

About LegalZoom.com

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

