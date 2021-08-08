Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I’s (OTCMKTS:LGACU) Lock-Up Period Set To End Tomorrow

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I’s (OTCMKTS:LGACU) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, August 9th. Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I had issued 50,000,000 shares in its IPO on February 10th. The total size of the offering was $500,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

OTCMKTS LGACU opened at $9.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.99. Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I has a 52 week low of $9.75 and a 52 week high of $10.68.

Get Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I alerts:

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LGACU. Wealthspring Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I by 603.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 265,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after acquiring an additional 227,381 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $845,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new stake in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,175,000. Blackstone Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,000,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,000,000.

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Story: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.