Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lattice Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops and markets high performance programmable logic devices and related development system software. Programmable logic devices are standard smiconductor components that can be configured by the end customer as specific logic functions, enabling shorter design cycle times and reduced developpment costs. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on LSCC. Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a hold rating for the company. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna restated a hold rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Lattice Semiconductor currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $59.43.

Lattice Semiconductor stock opened at $61.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.72. Lattice Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $26.14 and a 1 year high of $61.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 3.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.17, a P/E/G ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.03.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 15.33%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 53,147 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total transaction of $3,034,162.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Stephen Douglass sold 2,495 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.44, for a total transaction of $130,837.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 78,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,116,592.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 174,588 shares of company stock valued at $9,469,120 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 31.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the second quarter worth about $208,000. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

