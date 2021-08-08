LATOKEN (LA) One Day Volume Tops $111,532.00

LATOKEN (CURRENCY:LA) traded 19.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 8th. One LATOKEN coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000258 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. LATOKEN has a market capitalization of $44.18 million and approximately $111,532.00 worth of LATOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, LATOKEN has traded 29.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002216 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.56 or 0.00054445 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002569 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00015497 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002219 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $379.83 or 0.00842128 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.89 or 0.00101755 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.13 or 0.00040189 BTC.

LA is a coin. Its launch date was October 18th, 2017. LATOKEN’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 380,104,462 coins. The Reddit community for LATOKEN is /r/latoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LATOKEN’s official website is latoken.com . LATOKEN’s official Twitter account is @latokens and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LATOKEN is developing a one-stop multi-asset trading platform, which already allows trading of major crypto pairs and perspective ICO tokens. LATOKEN have also tested trades of asset tokens linked to prices of hard assets, like shares of blue chips (e.g. Apple, Amazon, Tesla) and commodities (oil, gold, silver). LATOKEN team is now working on acquiring all necessary licenses for launching a full-scale trading of asset tokens. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LATOKEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LATOKEN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LATOKEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

