Land Securities Group plc (OTCMKTS:LDSCY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Land Securities Group plc (OTCMKTS:LDSCY) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research analysts have commented on LDSCY shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Land Securities Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Land Securities Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Get Land Securities Group alerts:

Shares of LDSCY traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.69. 922 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,667. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.04. Land Securities Group has a 52 week low of $6.14 and a 52 week high of $13.00.

At Landsec, we strive to connect communities, realise potential and deliver sustainable places. As one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, our Â£11.8 billion portfolio spans 24 million sq ft (as at 30 September 2020) of well-connected retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. From the iconic Piccadilly Lights in the West End and the regeneration of London's Victoria, to the creation of retail destinations at Westgate Oxford and Trinity Leeds, we own and manage some of the most successful and memorable real estate in the UK.

Further Reading: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Land Securities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Land Securities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.