Lamden Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $56,653.00 (TAU)

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded 19% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 8th. Over the last seven days, Lamden has traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Lamden has a total market cap of $7.75 million and $56,653.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lamden coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0545 or 0.00000123 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00010070 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002798 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003226 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000074 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000030 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000459 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lamden Coin Profile

TAU is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Lamden’s total supply is 288,090,567 coins and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 coins. The official message board for Lamden is blog.lamden.io . Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lamden’s official website is lamden.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lamden is a suite of developer tools that speed up the process of creating new and custom blockchains and apps. Lamden’s TAU token facilitates interoperability and value exchange between established cryptocurrencies and blockchain applications made with the Lamden developer suite. “

Buying and Selling Lamden

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lamden should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lamden using one of the exchanges listed above.

