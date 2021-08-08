Lake Street Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for USCF SummerHaven SHPEI Index Fund (NYSEARCA:BUY)

Lake Street Capital restated their buy rating on shares of USCF SummerHaven SHPEI Index Fund (NYSEARCA:BUY) in a research note published on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $70.00 price target on the stock.

USCF SummerHaven SHPEI Index Fund stock opened at $17.18 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.18. USCF SummerHaven SHPEI Index Fund has a one year low of $11.23 and a one year high of $21.31.

