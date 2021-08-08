Lake Street Capital Raises Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) Price Target to $31.00

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) had its price objective boosted by Lake Street Capital from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Big 5 Sporting Goods from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods stock opened at $22.99 on Wednesday. Big 5 Sporting Goods has a 1 year low of $5.41 and a 1 year high of $37.75. The stock has a market cap of $512.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 2.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.55. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 45.24% and a net margin of 9.02%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. This is a positive change from Big 5 Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

In other Big 5 Sporting Goods news, CEO Steven G. Miller sold 4,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total value of $153,882.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,473,445.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Barry Emerson sold 3,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $100,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,282 shares of company stock valued at $451,903. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BGFV. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 1,853.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 506,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,948,000 after acquiring an additional 480,309 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 861,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,524,000 after acquiring an additional 396,903 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,266,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,158,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 349.8% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 140,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after acquiring an additional 109,316 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.44% of the company’s stock.

About Big 5 Sporting Goods

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. The company's products include athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories, as well as a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, and winter and summer recreation, as well as home recreation.

