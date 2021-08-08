Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $13.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Ladder Capital Corp is a commercial real estate finance company. The Company operates in three segments: Loans, Securities and Real Estate. It focused on midmarket senior secured commercial real estate first mortgage loans, investment grade-rated securities secured by first mortgage loans on commercial real estate and investing in net leased and other commercial real estate. The company also provides services of the commercial real estate industry which includes origination, credit, underwriting, structuring, capital markets and asset management. Ladder Capital Corp is headquartered in New York City. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on LADR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Ladder Capital from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. B. Riley reissued a buy rating on shares of Ladder Capital in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Ladder Capital from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.90.

LADR stock opened at $11.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.01 and a beta of 2.24. Ladder Capital has a twelve month low of $6.33 and a twelve month high of $12.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 100.81 and a quick ratio of 129.93.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.11. Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 0.87% and a net margin of 4.69%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ladder Capital will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 258.06%.

In other Ladder Capital news, CEO Brian Harris sold 7,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.45, for a total value of $91,532.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 592,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,379,401.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Pamela Mccormack sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total value of $246,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 609,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,509,791.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LADR. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Ladder Capital by 34.3% during the second quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 18.2% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 5.0% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 8.9% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 10.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares in the last quarter. 54.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ladder Capital Company Profile

Ladder Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It operates through the following segments: Loans, Securities, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Loans segment includes mortgage loan receivables held for investment and mortgage loan receivables held for sale.

