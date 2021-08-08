L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Insider Dana A. Mehnert Sells 60,200 Shares

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 60,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.48, for a total transaction of $13,935,096.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of LHX opened at $231.29 on Friday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $158.09 and a 12 month high of $232.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.41 billion, a PE ratio of 32.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.08. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 35.17%.

LHX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $208.00 price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. L3Harris Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.77.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 9.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,609,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,745,029,000 after acquiring an additional 716,260 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 3.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,603,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,417,000 after acquiring an additional 117,923 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 1.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,508,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,443,000 after acquiring an additional 43,764 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 9.0% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,117,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,115,000 after acquiring an additional 175,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Limited lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 40.9% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 1,535,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,194,000 after acquiring an additional 445,536 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

