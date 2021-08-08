Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) PT Lowered to $40.00

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) had its target price lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 125.48% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Kura Oncology from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kura Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Shares of KURA opened at $17.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.25 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.35. Kura Oncology has a 52-week low of $17.45 and a 52-week high of $43.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 24.29 and a current ratio of 24.29.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.02). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kura Oncology will post -2.04 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 2.0% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 36,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 9.2% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Kura Oncology by 1.5% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 94,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Kura Oncology by 6.5% in the first quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 27,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Kura Oncology by 13.8% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter.

Kura Oncology, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company which engages in the research and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline includes Tipifarnib which is a Farnesyl transferase inhibitor for HRAS Mutant Solid Tumors, Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukemia; KO-947 which is an ERK inhibitor for MAPK Pathway Tumors; and KO-539 which is a Menin MLL inhibitor for acute leukemias.

