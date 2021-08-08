Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ KURA traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.74. 940,960 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 699,237. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -10.25 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 24.29 and a current ratio of 24.29. Kura Oncology has a 1-year low of $17.45 and a 1-year high of $43.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.35.

Get Kura Oncology alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KURA. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Kura Oncology from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kura Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Kura Oncology from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

Kura Oncology, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company which engages in the research and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline includes Tipifarnib which is a Farnesyl transferase inhibitor for HRAS Mutant Solid Tumors, Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukemia; KO-947 which is an ERK inhibitor for MAPK Pathway Tumors; and KO-539 which is a Menin MLL inhibitor for acute leukemias.

Recommended Story: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.