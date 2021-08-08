Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) PT Raised to $88.00

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Craig Hallum from $64.00 to $88.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Craig Hallum’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 34.70% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLIC opened at $65.33 on Friday. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 52-week low of $21.86 and a 52-week high of $65.76. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.55.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.51. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 15.66%. On average, research analysts predict that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Chin Hu Lim sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 75,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,249,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Fusen Ernie Chen sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.58, for a total value of $2,263,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 678,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,414,821.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $294,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $125,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 163,856 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,050,000 after purchasing an additional 14,729 shares during the period. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through the Capital Equipment and APS segments. The Capital Equipment segment consists of ball bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging, and electronic assembly solutions.

