Kovack Advisors Inc. Sells 1,800 Shares of Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO)

Kovack Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Veeco Instruments were worth $1,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Veeco Instruments by 3.2% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 34,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 19.7% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 13,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 34.5% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 171,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,554,000 after acquiring an additional 43,993 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 136.4% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 125,951 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after acquiring an additional 72,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Veeco Instruments in the first quarter worth about $208,000. Institutional investors own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Veeco Instruments alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VECO opened at $23.07 on Friday. Veeco Instruments Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.58 and a 52 week high of $25.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -209.73 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.16. Veeco Instruments had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a positive return on equity of 7.88%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

VECO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Veeco Instruments from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veeco Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, July 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Veeco Instruments from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.67.

Veeco Instruments Company Profile

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems, as well as packaging lithography equipment.

Featured Article: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VECO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeco Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeco Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.