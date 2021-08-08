Kovack Advisors Inc. Purchases 2,779 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 16.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,963 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,779 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 37,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. West Coast Financial LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLV opened at $63.30 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $51.51 and a 12-month high of $63.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.80.

