Kovack Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Kovack Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,996 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,093 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $2,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Command Bank boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 84.5% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,107 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Enterprise Products Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

NYSE EPD opened at $22.45 on Friday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $14.90 and a fifty-two week high of $25.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 11.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.02%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.31%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

See Also: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.