Kovack Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vishay Intertechnology were worth $1,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 469.8% in the second quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 879,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,832,000 after acquiring an additional 725,108 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 2.5% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 45,242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology during the second quarter worth approximately $2,577,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 18.5% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 27,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology during the first quarter worth approximately $7,583,000. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vishay Intertechnology alerts:

VSH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup cut shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.79 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.96.

Shares of Vishay Intertechnology stock opened at $22.49 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.40. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.84 and a 12 month high of $26.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Vishay Intertechnology’s payout ratio is 41.30%.

Vishay Intertechnology Company Profile

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through six segments: Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors.

Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Vishay Intertechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vishay Intertechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.