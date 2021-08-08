Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) Shares Bought by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) by 41.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,753 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 9,088 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Kosmos Energy were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 0.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 926,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 80.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KOS opened at $2.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $935.24 million, a P/E ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 3.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a 1-year low of $0.90 and a 1-year high of $3.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.97.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. Kosmos Energy had a negative return on equity of 54.10% and a negative net margin of 35.71%. The firm had revenue of $176.57 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Richard Ryan Clark sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.78, for a total transaction of $69,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 596,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,658,375.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on KOS. Bank of America raised Kosmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $3.50 to $3.70 in a report on Monday, May 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Kosmos Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $3.70 to $7.80 in a report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Kosmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Johnson Rice upgraded Kosmos Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $4.50 to $6.25 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.21.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The firms assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. It also maintains a sustainable exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

