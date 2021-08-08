Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Sells 250 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS decreased its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 0.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 582,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $24,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Boston Scientific by 15.1% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 88,935 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,438,000 after acquiring an additional 11,665 shares during the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership bought a new position in Boston Scientific during the first quarter valued at $10,182,000. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in Boston Scientific by 17.5% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 455,125 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,591,000 after acquiring an additional 67,644 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Boston Scientific by 17.9% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 189,868 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,119,000 after acquiring an additional 28,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Boston Scientific by 4.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,082,325 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $80,482,000 after acquiring an additional 81,544 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

In other news, SVP Maulik Nanavaty sold 78,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total transaction of $3,330,197.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 166,869 shares in the company, valued at $7,106,950.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Pierce sold 1,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total transaction of $68,409.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,077.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 558,415 shares of company stock worth $24,349,082. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BSX stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.70. 5,607,552 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,158,112. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.51 billion, a PE ratio of 135.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.41. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52-week low of $32.99 and a 52-week high of $46.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BSX. Barclays began coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.48.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Capital?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.