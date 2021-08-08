Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Makes New Investment in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in shares of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 652,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,640,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned approximately 0.42% of DoubleVerify as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in DoubleVerify during the 2nd quarter worth $7,148,000.

Shares of DoubleVerify stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.15. 116,858 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 442,709. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.41. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.16 and a fifty-two week high of $48.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 11.91 and a quick ratio of 11.91.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.09). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on DV. Loop Capital began coverage on DoubleVerify in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DoubleVerify currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.55.

DoubleVerify Company Profile

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc offers a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics. The company offers DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality that evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance.

