Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Has $58.31 Million Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS trimmed its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 353,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,451 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 0.9% of Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $58,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter worth $39,000. TD Capital Management LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 75.2% in the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 91.1% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.60% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price objective on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.38.

NYSE:JNJ traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $173.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,581,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,377,593. The stock has a market cap of $455.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.82. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $133.65 and a 12 month high of $174.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The business had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

