Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada cut its stake in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,016 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Kornit Digital were worth $1,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KRNT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 134.6% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital during the 1st quarter worth about $138,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital during the 1st quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital during the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. 91.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ KRNT opened at $130.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 619.08 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $121.46. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a 1-year low of $53.39 and a 1-year high of $134.86.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $69.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.67 million. Kornit Digital had a return on equity of 3.37% and a net margin of 4.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 158.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KRNT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Kornit Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Kornit Digital from $125.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Kornit Digital in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 target price for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Kornit Digital from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.80.

Kornit Digital Profile

Kornit Digital Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of industrial and commercial printing solutions for the garment, apparel and textile industries. It offers printing solutions for apparel, polyester, sportswear, beachwear, accessories, paradigm shirt, textiles, curtains, cushions and couches.

