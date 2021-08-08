Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) by 70.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,753 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 95,079 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $1,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNX. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,756 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 698,610 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,216,000 after acquiring an additional 236,440 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the fourth quarter worth $52,036,000. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC acquired a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the first quarter worth $462,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 12.1% during the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 643,664 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,954,000 after acquiring an additional 69,462 shares during the period. 86.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on KNX shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Stifel Europe initiated coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Knight-Swift Transportation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.73.

NYSE KNX opened at $49.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.61. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.07 and a twelve month high of $51.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.10. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.65%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

