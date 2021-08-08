Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kingstone Companies, Inc., formerly DCAP Group, Inc., is engaged in the ownership of an insurance company. The Company focuses on automobile, motorcycle and homeowners insurance and its customer base is primarily individuals rather than businesses. There are three Atlantic Insurance locations in eastern Pennsylvania. All of the Barry Scott, Atlantic Insurance and Accurate Agency locations are wholly owned by the Company. “

Shares of KINS stock opened at $7.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $79.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Kingstone Companies has a 52 week low of $5.40 and a 52 week high of $8.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.85.

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The insurance provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $39.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.30 million. Kingstone Companies had a negative return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 4.36%. As a group, analysts expect that Kingstone Companies will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Kingstone Companies’s payout ratio is -533.33%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salzhauer Michael increased its stake in shares of Kingstone Companies by 3.6% in the second quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 85,805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Kingstone Companies by 3.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 49,259 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC grew its stake in Kingstone Companies by 9.6% during the second quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 243,914 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after acquiring an additional 21,410 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Kingstone Companies by 10.4% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 566,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,834,000 after acquiring an additional 53,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Kingstone Companies by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 174,620 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 3,692 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.36% of the company’s stock.

About Kingstone Companies

Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, underwrites property and casualty insurance products to individuals in New York. The company offers personal lines insurance products, including homeowners and dwelling fire multi-peril, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies.

