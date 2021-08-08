Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kindred Biosciences is a development-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on saving and improving the lives of pets. Its mission is to bring to pets the same kinds of safe and effective medicines that human family members enjoy. The Company’s strategy is to identify compounds and targets that have already demonstrated safety and efficacy in humans and to develop therapeutics based on these validated compounds and targets for dogs, cats and horses. The Company has a deep pipeline of novel drugs and biologics in development across many therapeutic classes. “

Get Kindred Biosciences alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Kindred Biosciences from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Alliance Global Partners raised their target price on shares of Kindred Biosciences from $9.25 to $15.25 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. HC Wainwright cut shares of Kindred Biosciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $9.00 to $9.25 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Aegis reissued a hold rating and issued a $9.25 target price (down from $16.00) on shares of Kindred Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut shares of Kindred Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $9.25 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.75.

Shares of KIN stock opened at $9.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $418.71 million, a P/E ratio of -40.04 and a beta of 1.30. Kindred Biosciences has a 52 week low of $3.46 and a 52 week high of $9.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.44. The company has a quick ratio of 12.07, a current ratio of 12.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.04). Kindred Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 8.50% and a negative net margin of 19.96%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kindred Biosciences will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Richard Chin sold 40,000 shares of Kindred Biosciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.18, for a total transaction of $367,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,934,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,756,607.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Park West Asset Management Llc sold 69,600 shares of Kindred Biosciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.80, for a total value of $473,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 189,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,576,080 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Kindred Biosciences by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Kindred Biosciences by 174.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,340 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,028 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kindred Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Kindred Biosciences by 291.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 5,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Kindred Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. 69.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kindred Biosciences

Kindred Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies for pets. Its product pipeline focuses on biologics for a range of indications primarily in dogs and cats. The company offers Mirataz, a mirtazapine transdermal ointment for the management of weight loss in cats; and Zimeta, a dipyrone injection for the control of fever in horses.

See Also: Federal Reserve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kindred Biosciences (KIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kindred Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kindred Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.