Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The energy company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a negative net margin of 165.26% and a positive return on equity of 3.94%.

KRP opened at $10.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $659.15 million, a P/E ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 2.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.46. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a 52-week low of $5.57 and a 52-week high of $13.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This is an increase from Kimbell Royalty Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 136.26%.

KRP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $12.10 target price (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.85.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Upstream Associates Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total transaction of $12,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Blayne Rhynsburger sold 3,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total value of $41,479.39. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,653.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

About Kimbell Royalty Partners

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and owns mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of February 26, 2021, the company owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 13 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.6 million gross acres.

