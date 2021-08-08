Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) Earns Outperform Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) in a research note released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a C$21.75 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on KMP.UN. Laurentian set a C$21.75 price objective on shares of Killam Apartment REIT and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$22.00 to C$23.75 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Killam Apartment REIT to C$23.75 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Killam Apartment REIT from C$20.25 to C$21.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$22.63.

Shares of TSE KMP.UN opened at C$21.13 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.47. The company has a market cap of C$2.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.23. Killam Apartment REIT has a 52 week low of C$15.87 and a 52 week high of C$21.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$20.48.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0567 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Killam Apartment REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.23%.

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

