Khozema Shipchandler Sells 3,225 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Stock

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,225 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.79, for a total transaction of $1,189,347.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Khozema Shipchandler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 1st, Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,224 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.19, for a total transaction of $1,093,548.56.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,200 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.08, for a total transaction of $463,296.00.

On Wednesday, June 30th, Khozema Shipchandler sold 6,056 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $399.05, for a total transaction of $2,416,646.80.

On Thursday, May 20th, Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,485 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $1,045,500.00.

On Monday, May 17th, Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,445 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.64, for a total transaction of $1,028,814.80.

TWLO opened at $371.90 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $369.48. The stock has a market cap of $64.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.20 and a beta of 1.43. Twilio Inc. has a 52 week low of $216.23 and a 52 week high of $457.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 10.93 and a quick ratio of 12.19.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.92% and a negative net margin of 32.40%. Equities analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -2.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWLO. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 164,980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,029,000 after acquiring an additional 15,248 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,480 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twilio in the 2nd quarter valued at $289,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,377 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 53,736 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,181,000 after acquiring an additional 8,784 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Twilio from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Twilio from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Twilio from $424.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on Twilio from $440.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Twilio from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $453.96.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

