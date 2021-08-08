Khiron Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:KHRNF) Trading Down 2.3%

Khiron Life Sciences Corp. (OTCMKTS:KHRNF)’s share price dropped 2.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.23 and last traded at $0.23. Approximately 219,754 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 524,799 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.24.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.31.

Khiron Life Sciences Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KHRNF)

Khiron Life Sciences Corp. is a vertically integrated medical and consumer packaged goods (CPG) cannabis company with core operations in Latin America and operational activities in Europe and North America. It provides medical cannabis in Colombia and focuses on the cultivation, production, international export, domestic distribution and sale of THC (tetrahydrocannabinol) medical cannabis products.

Featured Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Khiron Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Khiron Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.