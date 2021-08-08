KeyCorp Weighs in on Lattice Semiconductor Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp analyst J. Vinh now expects that the semiconductor company will earn $0.18 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.17. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Lattice Semiconductor’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Cowen boosted their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.43.

Shares of LSCC opened at $61.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Lattice Semiconductor has a one year low of $26.14 and a one year high of $61.61. The company has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.17, a P/E/G ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.72.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 15.33%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 329.9% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 47,551 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,671,000 after buying an additional 36,490 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the second quarter worth about $6,857,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 371.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 4,475 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the second quarter worth about $1,400,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 141.4% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 359,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,215,000 after buying an additional 210,788 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Krishna Rangasayee sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.37, for a total value of $272,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,552 shares in the company, valued at $1,522,254.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 2,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.37, for a total value of $138,831.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 449,494 shares in the company, valued at $20,843,036.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 174,588 shares of company stock worth $9,469,120 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

