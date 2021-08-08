KeyCorp Increases Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) Price Target to $132.00

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) had its target price increased by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $124.00 to $132.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.12% from the stock’s current price. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Papa John’s International’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.15 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.33 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Papa John’s International from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens lifted their price target on Papa John’s International from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Papa John’s International from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Papa John’s International from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Papa John’s International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Papa John’s International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PZZA opened at $119.87 on Friday. Papa John’s International has a 52 week low of $73.12 and a 52 week high of $122.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $106.89. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.01.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.24. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 31.74% and a net margin of 4.10%. Sell-side analysts predict that Papa John’s International will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Papa John’s International news, COO Jack H. Swaysland sold 7,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total value of $754,670.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,752,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,601,000 after purchasing an additional 86,198 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 40.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,492,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,323,000 after purchasing an additional 431,113 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 51.3% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 801,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,031,000 after purchasing an additional 271,547 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 29.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 730,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,743,000 after purchasing an additional 167,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 15.3% during the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 583,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,731,000 after purchasing an additional 77,252 shares in the last quarter. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

